Police seek witnesses to serious collision in Bradford as four people remain in hospital

An appeal for witnesses has been issued by police investigating a serious collision which has left four people in hospital.

The three women and one teenage girl were travelling in a white Volkswagen Golf involved in a crash in Bradford last night.

Police said a black Vauxhall Vectra had collided with the Golf at the junction with Buck Street.

The Vectra was travelling along Hammerton Street towards Bradford city centre when the crash took place.

A police spokesman said the four occupants of the Golf were taken to hospital for treatment and remain there today.

An 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and is currently in a critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl is being treated for multiple serious injuries.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a minor head injury and the car's other occupant, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a wrist injury.

The spokesman said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A 24-year-old man - the driver and sole occupant of the Golf - was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Enquiries into the collision are continuing today.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the movements of either vehicle beforehand is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support.

Phone on 101, quoting log 1867 of 19 April, to pass on any information.