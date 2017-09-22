Police seize £50k of cannabis from property in Eastmoor, Wakefield

A cannabis farm with plants worth more than £50,000 has been raided by police.

Officers from the Wakefield North West NPT forced entry into a property in Eastmoor, Wakefield on Wednesday (September 20).

They discovered the whole building was being used to cultivate cannabis, which is categorised as a class B drug.

They seized 174 mature plants, with an estimated value of more than £50k.

Enquiries to trace the occupant are ongoing.

And anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.