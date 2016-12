Police seized a large quantity of cannabis plants during a warehouse raid in Shipley.

Officers executed a drugs warrant a warehouse in Ashley Lane, Shipley, yesterday (Thursday).

There were reports of a large police presence in the area from around 8am.

The warrant was issued after police received information about the premises.

Two men, 18 and 28, were arrested.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said both men were still in custody last night, and enquiries are ongoing.