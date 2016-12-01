Police station demolition complete

Work to demolish an old police station in Sheffield has now been completed.

Hammerton Road police station closed in 2014 and police operations moved to Hayes House where officers and staff continue to be based.

Bulldozers moved in in October and the Hammerton Road site remains under the responsibility of Sheffield North West local policing team.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Any redevelopment of the site will be agreed by a project design team working closely with the force’s forthcoming review of neighbourhood policing, and any redevelopment will be subject to planning restrictions.

“Local residents will have the opportunity to comment on any future applications through the statutory planning process.”