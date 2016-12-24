Police team up with tv project to fight crime

Kirklees Police are launching a new web-based TV series today focusing on tackling and reducing crime in the district.

Kirklees Crimetime is available to download or stream and there will be monthly installments throughout the next year.

West Yorkshire Police has teamed up with Kirklees TV, a social enterprise based in Huddersfield, for the project.

Each episode will feature crime appeals, caught on camera, West Yorkshire Police campaigns and information about Kirklees specific policing operations.

Chief Insp Jon Dunkerley, said: “This is an exciting project which has been a long time in the making and we hope that communities in Kirklees tune in and watch the instalments of Kirklees Crimetime.

“Our aim is to engage with our communities, inform members of the public about safety and security in their local area, as well as giving helpful crime prevention tips and advice.

“We’re delighted to have formed a working partnership with Kirklees TV and looking forward to future broadcasts.”

PCSO Jon Arey, Huddersfield District, who presented the first episode, said: “I’m incredibly proud that Kirklees Crimetime is launching this week and also to be a part of the very first episode.

“In each programme, we can show to our communities within the District all the hard work and dedication our officers have for the community they serve. We will also be sharing crime prevention tips and advice, crime trends in the District and highlighting incidents and appeals from the Kirklees area.”