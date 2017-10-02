Police to seek closure order for Sheffield nightclub after stabbings

Police chiefs are to seek a closure order for a Sheffield nightclub after two men were stabbed over the weekend.

They temporarily closed Area nightclub in Burgess Street, near Barker's Pool, after two men were knifed in the early hours of yesterday.

One man was stabbed in the back of his head and another suffered a puncture wound to his lung during incidents inside the club at around 2.20am.

Both were taken to the Northern General Hospital for treatment and officers closed the venue down.

An application for a more permanent closure order for a set period of time is to be made at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning.

Violence at the club flared less than 24 hours after four men were stabbed during two other brawls in Sheffield city centre.

At 4am on Saturday, an Asian man suffered minor stab wounds in an attack in Cambridge Street and at around 5.53am three Polish men were stabbed in Carver Street.

Another man was hit over his head with a bottle during the second fight.

Detectives believe the incidents in the early hours of Saturday were linked.

Anyone with information on any of the attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.