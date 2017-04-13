Police tracing vehicles after multi-car crash in Selby

Officers are trying to trace two vehicles after a serious collision in Selby.

The crash, which involved four motorcycles and three cars, happened on at 11.40am on the A1041 between Selby and Camblesforth at the junction with Barlow Road on Sunday.

Police said the vehicles were all travelling in the same direction towards Selby when the first car came to a sudden stop and the vehicles following took evasive action to avoid a collision.

One of the motorcycles stopped, and another motorcycle collided with the rider and passenger, who had fallen on the ground.

Both people suffered non-serious injuries.

Officers are now trying to trace the occupants of a silver Toyota pick-up with a white box on the back, and a silver Volkswagen Passat.

The third car involved, a black Nissan, stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12170060437.