Police urge motorists to secure cars after series of thefts

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a series of thefts from insecure vehicles were reported over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Thieves targeted a total of 21 unlocked vehicles in Bradford and stole items including satellite navigation systems, laptop computers and mobile phones, together with other personal property including wallets and shopping bags.

The majority of thefts were reported in the Keighley and Shipley areas, although vehicles in the Manningham area were also targeted.

Detective Sergeant Graham Dyson, of Bradford District Police, said: "We would urge motorists to make sure their vehicle is locked when leaving it unattended. If you are going to use the remote central locking, then it is advised that you check the door handle to make sure it is secure.

"It is also a good idea to remove any valuables if you can or at least keep them out of sight, as they will appeal particularly to an opportunist thief who may just be walking past."

It comes after West Yorkshire Police launched a campaign to prevent burglary during the spring and summer months.

The campaign urges people to take simple steps such as keeping keys hidden, locking garden tools away, using burglar alarms and locking your doors and windows.