Police urge people to dial 999 with sightings of missing Sheffield girl

Police officers are urging people to dial 999 with possible sightings of a missing Sheffield girl.

Una-May Howah Currie, aged eight, was reported missing from her home in Doe Royd Crescent, Parson Cross, at around 7.30am this morning.

The youngster wears her hair in dreadlocks and is thought to have been wearing an orange, wool jacket, grey and pink training shoes and carrying a leopard print bag when she went missing.

South Yorkshire Police said officers are 'extremely concerned for Una-May’s welfare'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting incident number 179 of November 7.