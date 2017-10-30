Police use chainsaw in drug raid in Sheffield

Police officers armed with a chain saw forced entry into a house in Sheffield in a crackdown on drugs on a city estate.

The early morning raid on the Manor estate was organised by a newly formed police team set up to tackle community concerns and to find long-term solutions to issues affecting local people.

Officers raided a house in Sheffield looking for drugs

The Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, which will eventually cover areas including Woodhouse, Manor, Arbourthorne, Darnall and Tinsley, has been set up to put police officers back at the heart of the communities they serve to identify and tackle local issues.

There are officers currently working on the Manor estate and in Woodhouse, with extra bobbies due to move into other neighbouring communities in the new year.

Police chiefs hope that preventative work in communities will eventually lead to a reduction in crime, freeing up more bobbies to go back on the beat to help re-build trust and confidence in the force.

The police raid, which led to the recovery of cannabis bush and cannabis resin, forms part of the team's war on drugs.

Police officers involved in a raid of a house on the Manor estate

Two women, aged 39 and 26, were arrested and enquiries are still underway.

Tackling dealing on the estate is one of the team's priorities and officers have warned that further raids can be expected.

Sergeant Martin Simcock, who led Monday's operation, said: "Drug supply and associated problems are an issue for some residents in this community, so it is a high priority for us.

"One of the main aims of our newly-formed team is to re-build bridges with communities and one of the biggest ways of doing that is for residents to be able to see that we are listening to them. This raid is a prime example of that."

Sergeant Joe Hunt added: "Drugs are linked to a number of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and crimes such as thefts and handling stolen goods. They also have a massive impact on the most vulnerable in society too, which is why tackling drugs is a priority because they affect so many people.

"The new neighbourhood policing teams are problem solving teams and the more embedded in communities we become the more impact we are going to have because we will be addressing what matters to local people and the effect of that should be a reduction in 999 calls about incidents, freeing up more officers to be more proactive."

Inspector Jason Booth, who runs the new police team, said all communities have specific issues which need addressed.

He said street drinking in Woodhouse is a problem for residents, some people feel frightened to leave their homes in Westfield because of a perception the estate is unsafe and groups on the streets intimidating others and causing anti-social behaviour are an issue in Darnall.

"We will use all the powers we have and will work with all the partners we possibly can to address issues in each community," he added.

"The aim is for these new neighbourhood policing teams to feel 'local'. They need to be something that residents feel belong to their communities because that is the only way that we are going to gain the trust and confidence of residents.

"We won't be able to tackle everything immediately and we can't do everything on our own. We have to work with partners to develop solutions and plans but we also need the public on side as they are on the ground and need to be feeding information into us about what is happening in their communities.

"We need to be in touch with communities, listen to them and manage their expectations.

"We also need to work more closely with partners because we are all in the same boat in terms of resources, so when we have an issue if we can all put something into the pot we have more chance of solving problems."

The new team will operate out of Moss Way police station but officers will also use the Elm Tree station on City Road, Manor Top, which closed around two years ago to cut costs.

Bosses want bobbies to be more accessible to local people.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to speak to a member of the team.

The new police team announced itself to the communities is serves in a 'day of action' aimed at flooding areas with officers and partner agencies to meet residents and tackle issues there and then.

Days of action will be run once a month and will initially offer a quick fix to issues, such as pruning back hedges to make residents feel safer when walking the streets, to identifying untaxed cars and arresting people wanted by the police or courts.

In the first one, officers spent the day in Darnall with traffic officers and mounted officers among those involved in the high visibility operation.

Inspector Jason Booth said days of action will be vital to demonstrate that the police force and partners are committed to making communities safer places to live.

“We are now working in a number of communities where it has been identified that our presence will have the most significant impact on reducing demands on organisations whilst addressing local concerns, in doing so targeting some of those most involved in criminality and protecting some of the most vulnerable.

"Days of action like this show the community we are wanting to return to that visible local policing, where we are seen working with the community and not afraid to make an impact on those who have a negative impact upon it.

"It is our role to be seen to support those vulnerable people in our communities to ensure they are supported through working with our partners. The police cannot do this alone we need to work with others.

"The new neighbourhood teams will be working with partners, local groups and the community to deliver a localised service."