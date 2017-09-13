Police use PAVA spray to arrest man after car smash drama in Yorkshire

Police used an incapacitant spray to subdue a suspect following a road smash on the outskirts of Leeds.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Bradford, was driving a black Seat car when police attempted to pull him over in Harewood at about 5.50pm yesterday.

His car was then involved in a collision with a blue Toyota, a black Hyundai i20 and a black Range Rover Sport that were queuing in traffic at Harewood Bridge on the A61 Harrogate Road. The collision also involved a white police BMW X5.

Officers smashed the driver’s window in the Seat and used PAVA spray as they arrested the man on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Seat needed treatment at Leeds General Infirmary for a back injury that is not believed to be serious.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101.