Police “very concerned” for missing teenage girls

Police say the are “very concerned” about two teenage friends who have not been seen since Monday.

Lisa Eastwood, 14, and Katie Alexander, 17, were last spotted at 7pm, November 7, while visiting Xscape in Castleford.

They haven’t been in touch with family or friends since then.

Lisa is described as white, 5ft tall of an average build with long brown hair.

She was wearing denim skinny jeans, a grey Nike hooded top with black patches on the shoulder, a black bandana with white swirls and black Nike trainers when she was last seen.

Katie is white, 5ft 3 tall of a slim build with medium length bright pink hair.

She was wearing denim jeans, a bright blue Adidas hooded top with a large logo on the front, a grey hooded jacket and black Adidas trainers.

The girls have links across the country including Leeds, Manchester, Scunthorpe, Birmingham and London.

If anyone has any information about either girl they should contact DI Dan Tillett at Wakefield CID via 101.