Police 'very concerned' for welfare of missing girl, 14

Officers are trying to trace a teenage girl who went missing in Huddersfield.

Alecia Moran, 14, was last seen at her home in Linthwaite at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

Police said they are now concerned for the welfare of the girl.

She is described as slim, 5ft 4ins tall with her hair in a messy bun.

Alecia was last seen wearing a black woolly coat and a mini dress.

Detective Inspector Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said: "We are very concerned for Alecia's welfare as are her parents and would ask anyone who has seen her or has information to get in touch.

"A number of enquiries to locate her are ongoing and I would ask Alecia or anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 618 of April 16."