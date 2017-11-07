Police visit homes on Sheffield street where missing girl, 8, lives

Police officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries on the street where a missing eight-year-old girl lives.

Una-May Howah Currie was reported missing from her home in Doe Royd Crescent, Parson Cross, at around 7.30am this morning.

Her hair is in dreadlocks and she is thought to have been wearing an orange, wool jacket and grey and pink training shoes when she went missing.

It is also thought that she was carrying a leopard print bag.

Officers have visited local homes this morning to raise awareness of the disappearance.

Anyone who has seen the youngster or believes they may know where she is should dial 999 and quote incident number 179 of November 7.