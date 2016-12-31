Police would like to speak to this man following a serious assault in Leeds

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Leeds.

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man who they want to speak to in connection with the assault in Blayds Yard, Leeds, during the early hours of Saturday, December 24.

The incident took place when the victim, a 37 year old man, was assaulted, shortly after 1:30am and received a serious facial injury.

Anyone who can identity the man or anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact DC Andrew Smurthwaite at Leeds CID on 0113 3859398, regarding crime 13160753763.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.