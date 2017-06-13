Policewoman and several others reportedly shot at Munich train station

A German policewoman has reportedly been shot at a subway station in a Munich suburb this morning, police say.

German police have said that several people were injured this morning in the incident at Unterföhring S-Bahn station.

One person has been arrested following the incident. Bavarian state radio BR, quoted police saying the attack was not terror related.

Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said the area has been "secured" and that there was no danger to the wider public.

All rail services have been disrupted as a result of the attack.