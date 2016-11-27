Politician loses the vote in Strictly dance-off

The former shadow chancellor has become the 10th person to be voted off the BBC Strictly Come Dancing Show.

It was a unanimous decision by all the judges to vote off the former Morley and Outwood MP and professional partner, Katya Jones following the dance off with Judge Rinder last night.

Mr Balls, former Morley and Outwood MP, said he had gone out on a high and been on a journey of self-discovery.

He said: “I started off as a novice and I’ve worked hard to improve but the longer the competition went on the higher the standard, the judges were looking for more and more and although I worked hard I just couldn’t match that.

“I so enjoyed myself and got so much further than I ever thought I could and I am going out on a high. It has been much more than I ever thought it would be “The amount I’ve learnt about myself and performing and what I can actually do is way beyond anything I would ever have imagined.”

The unlikely star said that he had no idea what his future held but vowed to keep dancing and that wife Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract and Castleford, also now wanted to learn the Charleston, Foxtrot and Jive routines.

After weeks of defying the judges poor scores, his ejection came after show bosses were accused of staging a plot to get rid of the ex-politician by organising a Cha Cha Challenge, as well as the usual routine.