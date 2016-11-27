Search

Politician loses the vote in Strictly dance-off

Embargoed to 2010 Saturday November 26 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Katya Jones and Ed Balls during the dress rehearsal for tonight's edition of the BBC1 show, Strictly Come Dancing. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 26, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ Strictly. Photo credit should read: Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.

The former shadow chancellor has become the 10th person to be voted off the BBC Strictly Come Dancing Show.

It was a unanimous decision by all the judges to vote off the former Morley and Outwood MP and professional partner, Katya Jones following the dance off with Judge Rinder last night.

Mr Balls, former Morley and Outwood MP, said he had gone out on a high and been on a journey of self-discovery.

He said: “I started off as a novice and I’ve worked hard to improve but the longer the competition went on the higher the standard, the judges were looking for more and more and although I worked hard I just couldn’t match that.

“I so enjoyed myself and got so much further than I ever thought I could and I am going out on a high. It has been much more than I ever thought it would be “The amount I’ve learnt about myself and performing and what I can actually do is way beyond anything I would ever have imagined.”

The unlikely star said that he had no idea what his future held but vowed to keep dancing and that wife Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract and Castleford, also now wanted to learn the Charleston, Foxtrot and Jive routines.

After weeks of defying the judges poor scores, his ejection came after show bosses were accused of staging a plot to get rid of the ex-politician by organising a Cha Cha Challenge, as well as the usual routine.

