All you need to know about HMS Queen Elizabeth as super ship leaves dockyard

The Royal Navy’s largest ship ever is set to leave the Rosyth dockyard in Fife and make her way up the Forth today.

Watchers could be set for a spectacular view as the gigantic super carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth looks to pass under the bridges for the first time.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of two new aircraft carriers for the Royal Navy sits docked in the sunshine at Rosyth dockyard near Edinburgh ahead of her sea trials which are due to begin soon.

The ship is thought to be heading to her new home at Portsmouth, carrying out a series of trials and tests this summer.

Elizabeth will have to rely on tides and weather before attempting to pass under the three Forth Bridges.

The ship has been built in sections, which were then assembled at Rosyth. It is hoped that she will be ready to enter service after several years of preparation.

The numbers behind HMS Queen Elizabeth:

HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of two new aircraft carriers for the Royal Navy sits docked in the sunshine at Rosyth dockyard near Edinburgh ahead of her sea trials which are due to begin soon.

- The project to build HMS Queen Elizabeth and sister ship HMS Prince of Wales cost more than £6 billion

- The aircraft carrier weighs 65,000 tonnes and has a top speed of 25 knots

- Its flight deck is 280 metres long and 70 metres wide - enough space for three football pitches

- The ship is the second in the Royal Navy to be named Queen Elizabeth

- The ship will have a crew of around 700, increasing to 1,600 when a full complement of F-35B jets and Crowsnest helicopters are embarked

- There are 364,000 metres of pipes inside the ship

- Both HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales will keep 45 days worth of food in its stores

- The entire Ship's Company of 700 can be served a meal within 90 minutes, 45 minutes when at action station

- Leaving the Rosyth dock will be among the most difficult manoeuvres in the sea trials with just 50cm between the bottom of the ship and the seabed in the port