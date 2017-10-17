Bradford and Sheffield to benefit from £400,000 social worker pilot

PEOPLE with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions in Bradford and Sheffield are to benefit from one-to-one support as part of a Government trial.

The £400,000 investment will see pilot schemes in six areas across the country, including the two Yorkshire cities.

For the next six months, a number of people with the conditions will be given one primary point of contact to provide advice, work with family and carers and encourage patients to live more independently in the community. The aim is to cut down unnecessary long spells in hospitals and other NHS inpatient facilities.

The extra investment follows the early success of a named social worker pilot last year.

Sheffield Council, which took part in the first phase of the project, will receive a further £23,854 for the scheme. Bradford Council will receive £50,000 to help around 40 people, giving them frequent contact with their dedicated social worker, as part of the second phase of the project.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council and chair of the Bradford District Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Supporting people to live independently within the Bradford district is an important part of the way we are transforming adult social care. The named social worker pilot will help us work together with our local NHS colleagues to make sure people are looked after more in their own home.”