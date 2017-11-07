Campaign calls for re-think over housing

Residents opposed to the creation of a new village in one of Yorkshire’s most affluent areas have launched a video campaign calling on the council to reconsider its “flawed” rationale.

In June Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) revealed Green Hammerton as its preferred site for a new settlement with up to 3,000 homes to meet its housing shortfall.

A decision is set to be made in coming weeks and now campaigners, who created the Keep Green Hammerton Green action group, have set out their argument against the plans in a video published to YouTube.

“We are publicly calling on councillors to make the correct decision that will hold up to scrutiny based on the very real reasons why this new development is not justified in this location,” said chairman Chris Chelton.

The action group claims the proposals breach national planning policy, in that they are unsustainable and would harm existing communities. The plans show no employment opportunities and no secondary schools, they argue, and would create a “car-dependent dormitory” community. And while additional weight has been placed on the area’s access to rail links, they argue existing services are “wholly unsuited” to support development on this scale.

Councillors are to meet next Thursday to agree recommendations which will then be put forward to full council for approval next month.