Cherished piece of Leeds’s heritage to be auctioned...with a starting price of just £1

One of Leeds’s oldest and most cherished heritage buildings is to be auctioned next month, with a starting price of just £1.

Temple Mill in Holbeck has been listed for sale on December 7 at Leeds United’s Norman Hunter Suite at Elland Road.

A question mark has hung over the fate of the Grade I listed building - which was built almost 200 years ago in the Egyptian style and is privately owned - in recent months.

Fashion brand Burberry had plans to turn it into a state-of-the-art manufacturing and weaving facility as part of wider plans for the area.

This would have involved an initial investment of over £50m and was expected to provide permanent employment for more than 1,000 people.

However the plans were put on hold after the Brexit referendum last year, and were scrapped completely this summer.

Previous proposals to turn the building into an arts centre were also abandoned after several years of planning.

A listing on the RightMove property website says: “The property can be found in Holbeck very close to the city centre of Leeds and its train station. The property occupies a prominent position on Marshall Street in an area of vast regeneration.”

The listing adds the building is a Grade I listed former Flax Mill which is “in a state of disrepair”.

It is being marketed as a space for offices and workshops spread across three floors, with an additional car park which is “currently let on a tenancy at will at £6,000 per annum”.

Development bosses in Leeds have previously stressed that while Burberry has “not pursued the option” on Temple Works, the firm’s interest is “just one element” of a huge development jigsaw.

“It’s important to recognise that the South Bank is an extensive, long term proposition,” Director of City Development Martin Farrington previously said.

“Temple Mill is one element of that, but it is just one element.”

A council spokeswoman said today: “Leeds City Council understands that the property has been scheduled for sale by auction. We are seeking further clarification from the owner.

“Temple Mill is Grade 1 Listed and a very significant example of Leeds’ and UK’s industrial heritage.”