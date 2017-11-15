First steps for Harrogate Town's major stadium upgrade

Harrogate Town has started the process to secure planning approval for their stadium upgrade which is expected to cost more than £1million.

The potential impact of demolition and construction work proposed for CNG Stadium on Wetherby Road has been presented to Harrogate Borough Council.

Space for spectators could increase from 2,800 to 5,000, with plans including the building of two new seated terraces and extending the existing family and south stands.

Managing Director of Harrogate Town, Garry Plant, said the club’s ambition to climb the leagues includes planning around infrastructure needs.

Mr Plant said: “The club asked itself a question; could we one day make ourselves into a league club?

“We said yes and that will be possible with investment, good luck and infrastructure, which is the biggest part of being ready for something like this.

“We have submitted a travel plan and the application includes what impact the site could have on the scenery, noise and environment.”

He added: “We have also had a ‘beat survey’ carried out which showed us at our York match (Saturday, September 23) only 36 per cent of fans travelled by car and the majority of these were by car share. Alongside this we can see we have many people walking in or already using public transportation.”

Consultants Curtins carried out the survey, asking 754 home and away fans out of 2,800 how they travelled to the match. Out of the 470 ‘town fans 35 per cent used a car, but only five per cent drove to the match alone.

The club has confirmed costs will be in excess of £1 million, with the existing bar, offices, changing rooms and corporate hospitality stand planned for demolition.

A new entrance building with turnstiles, a clubhouse, offices and classrooms could also be constructed, while a new bar would be attached to the seated terraces. The existing 3G pitch will be retained with these plans.

A new floodlight scheme has also been proposed, the club’s current floodlights are outdated and they don’t meet FA requirements.

Harrogate Town went professional for the first time this season, and are currently in third place in National League North.They play Boston United at home on Saturday. Kick off is 3pm.