Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

1. Labour says they’ll ban fracking if they’re put back in power

The Labour Party has promised it will fight against the establishment of a UK fracking industry along with the Liberal Democrats who have already declared their opposition. The party’s opposition to fracking is in stark contrast to the Government’s enthusiastic support for developing the industry. Former PM David Cameron supported the idea of the UK going “all out for shale” to provide a source of secure energy in the UK and create jobs. Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner announced a future Labour government would ban fracking and consult with “colleagues in the industry” about the UK’s low-carbon future.

2. Cooper tells Corbyn to confront online Labour trolls

Former shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has called on Jeremy Corbyn to confront people trolling his critics on social media. Ms Cooper said she had been receiving online death threats by people claiming to be supporters of the party and is asking for Mr Corbyn to challenge them and say “Not in our name, this is not what we expect.” The Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton MP also said she is calling for the party to implement a code of practice which has been adopted by the National Executive Committee.

3. England manager Sam Allardyce ‘filmed showing businessmen how to sidestep FA rules’

In an undercover operation by the Daily Telegraph, England manager Sam Allardyce met with people he thought were representatives of a Far East firm following his appointment to one of English football’s most coveted roles. A video captured Mr Allardyce telling reporters that getting around FA rules that stop third parties “owning” football players’ economic rights was “not a problem.” He added that he and an unnamed group had been “doing it for years.”

4. Clinton and Trump go head-to-head at first presidential debate

The Democratic and Republican Presidential election rivals squared off in a 90-minute debate at Hofstra University in New York last night. During the heated debate, Mr Trump claimed Mrs Clinton did not have the “stamina” to be president. Mrs Clinton said the Republican candidate had a “long record of engaging in racist behaviour.” The two had a fiery exchange while discussing several key points that was moderated by American NBC anchor Lester Holt, including jobs and the economy, emails and tax returns, climate change, race, “birther” controversy (which debated President Obama’s nationality), gender, gun laws, defence and cyber security, terror and fitness to serve as the US Commander-in-Chief.

5. Wolseley to axe up to 800 jobs

Plumb Center owner Wolseley will be axing up to 800 jobs as part of a restructuring that will see it shut 80 branches and a distribution centre after a slowdown in growth. The shake-up will cost the firm £100 million. It currently employs 6,000 people in the UK and operates across 750 branches. Wolseley plans to keep its offices in the Leamington Spa and Ripon open.

