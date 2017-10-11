Further delay for Harrogate Borough Council move to new multi-million pound headquarters

A further delay has been confirmed for Harrogate Borough Council's move to its new £12m headquarters at Knapping Mount.

Plans for the council to relocate staff from its Crescent Gardens offices by early October has been missed, with interior and exterior work reportedly 'largely complete' other work on the site including block paving around the public entrance remains unfinished.

The council has pointed to the influence of weather on finishing the build but highlighted it has begun to hold meetings there. However no further date has been provided for the move with the council instead saying this will be done when the building is handed to them by contractor, Harry Fairclough Construction Ltd.

Deputy Leader for HBC, Coun Graham Swift said:"Councillor Graham Swift, Deputy Leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: “The interior and exterior of the building are largely complete. There’s still some work to do around the site particularly block paving and around the public entrance to the building and the car parks. To an extent we are reliant on good weather to complete these works.

“Inside the building, furniture and equipment continues to be delivered and the final work identified during the snagging exercise is being carried out by the contractor. Meetings have already been held in the new building, and more are planned in the coming weeks.

“Once the building has been completed and has been handed to us by the contractor we will then be able to get employees on site in greater numbers to get it fully operational and then finally move in.

“We have a fixed price contract so are not paying any more for the delay.”