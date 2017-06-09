General Election - 2017 Robert Goodwill re-elected in Scarborough and Whitby

Conservative Robert Goodwill has been re-elected for the fourth time.

The Immigration minister retained his seat with a reduced majority of 3,435 in the face of competition from Labour’s Eric Broadbent.

The results were as follows: Robert Goodwill (Cons, 24,401); Eric Broadbent (Lab, 20,966); Sam Cross (UKIP, 1,682); Robert Graham Lockwood (Lib Dem, 1,354); David Malone (Green, 915); Gordon Johnson (Independent, 82); Bill Black (Yorkshire Party, 369), John Freeman (Independent, 680)

Labour candidate Eric Broadbent said: “It’s been a brilliant evening. We are all enjoying it there’s a couple of hours to go but it is certainly a two-horse race at the moment. We have had a great push for the Labour Party locally. It’s a brilliant effort by everyone.”