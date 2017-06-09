Hat-trick for Hull's Labour MPs

HULL East: Karl Turner (Labour) 21,355

Simon Burton (Conservative) 10,959

Karl Turner, Hull East MP

Mark Fox (UKIP) 2,573

Andrew Marchington (Lib Dem) 1,258

Julia Brown (Green) 493

HULL North: Diana Johnson (Labour) 23,685

Hull North MP Diana Johnson

Lia Nici-Townend (Conservative) 9,363

Mike Ross (Lib Dem) 1,869

John Kitchener (UKIP) 1,601

Martin Deane (Green - Say No To Racism) 604

Emma Hardy

HULL West and Hessle

Emma Hardy (Labour) 18,342

Christine Mackay (Conservative) 10,317

Claire Thomas (Lib Dem) 2,210

Michelle Dewberry (Independent) 1,898

Gary Shores (UKIP) 1,399

Mike Lammiman (Green) 332

Will Taylor (Libertarian) 67

Hull returned a huge majority in favour of Britain leaving the EU. But last night it remained staunchly Labour.

The city's three Labour MPs - including Remain leader Alan Johnson's replacement in Hull West and Hessle, Emma Hardy - were returned. Both Hull East MP Karl Turner and Hull North MP Diana Johnson increased their majorities.

But UKIP, who at the 2015 General Election, came in second place in all three wards, haemorrhaged votes to the Conservatives.

It was also a poor night for the Lib Dems.

Ms Hardy held the West Hull and Hessle seat, for two decades the stomping ground of Mr Johnson, head of the Labour In For Britain campaign.

Hardy, a former Willerby Primary school teacher and Hessle town councillor, said: "It's a triumph of hope over hate. People want to see change."

Ms Hardy saw off a challenge by TV personality Michelle Dewberry, Lord Sugar’s Apprentice in 2006, who was standing as an Independent. She failed to get much traction, polling under 2000 votes.

Continuing a tradition of Labour MPs since 1935, voters in Hull East returned its sitting MP Karl Turner.

A former critic of Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Turner said: "We never expected to be here."

He added: "If the exit polling is correct then it is an amazing result for the Labour Party. Jeremy Corbyn fought an excellent campaign. He has certainly enthused young people who have clearly reacted to his positive message."

Mr Turner who campaigned for Remain, but voted for Article 50, said the Prime Minister had been "weak and wobbly." And he said her claim that she needed a majority to ensure Brexit was a "complete and utter lie."

Mr Turner, whose East Hull constituency was the biggest Labour constituency for Leave in the country (72.6 per cent), added: "You know what - it has back-fired. If the exit polls are correct it is probably going to cost her her job."

In Hull North Diana Johnson's majority rose to 14,322. Mrs Johnson, who had also campaigned for Remain, but voted for Article 50, said bread and butter issues like the NHS and jobs had been the issue on the doorstep - not Brexit.

She praised Mr Corbyn as a "born campaigner", whose strengths honed campaigning over 30 years had contrasted sharply with the Prime Minister's lack of affinity with the public. " I think she is in big trouble," she said.