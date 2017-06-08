May tells voters ‘look to future’

THERESA MAY has urged Yorkshire voters to “fix their sights on the future” as they cast their ballots today.

Despite narrowing polls in recent days, Conservative sources remain confident of making gains in Yorkshire when votes are counted tonight.

The Prime Minister has visited Yorkshire seven times during the election campaign underlining the importance of the region to Conservative hopes of significantly increasing the party’s majority in Parliament.

Ahead of polls opening, Mrs May said: “Today is a day for everybody across the country to fix their sights on the future and vote for a better future of fairness, security and opportunity for all.”

After a campaign which saw the Conservatives perform a u-turn over their social care plan and Mrs May face questions over her record as home secretary, the Prime Minister looked to focus voters’ attentions back on Brexit, the issue over which she called the snap poll.

Mrs May said: “If we get Brexit right, we can build a Britain that is more prosperous and more secure.”

The Prime Minister brought her election campaign to an end in the West Midlands last night having started a last dash for votes in London’s Smithfield market and included stops in the East and on the South coast.

During a chat with reporters on a flight from Southampton to Norfolk, Mrs May said she was “feeling good” ahead of polling day.

“I’m feeling good,” she said. “I never predict election results, as you know. We just get out there for the final hours of campaigning.”

Asked what would count as success today, she said she had “never set those sorts of targets”.

“I just get out there, go out and about, take my message, and the message is the same since the beginning of the campaign - that there’s a very clear choice for people when they come to vote.”

Asked if she had any regrets about the campaign, she replied: “No, I’ve enjoyed the campaign.

“Obviously the two terrible terror attacks have been something that nobody wants to see taking place at any time, including during an election campaign.

“But, outside of those, I’ve enjoyed the campaign and I particularly enjoyed getting out and about meeting a whole range of different people across the country.”

Mrs May insisted it was “right that the British people had the opportunity to have an election now so they can make a choice of who they want to see taking them through the Brexit negotiations”.

The final push for votes saw a rare appearance on the campaign trail for the Prime Minister’s husband, Philip.

Mrs May will cast her ballot in her Maidenhead constituency today where she had a majority of more than 29,000 at the last election.