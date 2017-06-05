Schools and hospitals to get £17bn repair boost under Lib Dems

Schools and hospitals will get a £17 billion repair boost if the Liberal Democrats gain power.

The party says it will give £10 billion to the NHS to restore hospitals over the next five years, and £7 billion to schools.

Lib Dem spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the funding will be enough to repair “every school in the country”.

“Under Theresa May’s Conservatives, our children are being taught in crumbling schools and our sick and elderly are being cared for in overcrowded hospitals,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be like this. We will invest an additional £7 billion in our schools. This will allow school budgets to be spent on books, teachers and equipment instead of being diverted to fix leaking roofs.”

The £17bn would come from the £100bn infrastructure fund set out in the party’s manifesto.

This in addition to the £7bn the party has already committed to invest in schools over the course of the next Parliament, in response to rising costs and pupil numbers.

According to figures obtained under freedom of information, there are currently 126 maintained schools in the Leeds area that require some form of maintenance work,

Commenting on the additional funding for the NHS, Lib Dem health spokesman Norman Lamb said: “We have seen with the recent cyber-attack how inadequate the existing infrastructure is for many hospitals.

“Under the Conservatives, money that is intended for capital investment is being diverted to plug holes in day-to-day spending. This cannot be allowed to go on.

“We will invest an additional £10 billion of capital spending in the NHS to fix our run-down hospitals, reduce overcrowding and build and modernise our health service.”

The announcement comes ahead of a visit to the region by party leader Tim Farron.

It also comes ahead of a speech by the Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg, in which he will warn of the risk posed by Theresa May’s plans to to pull Britain out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice,

“Just last year, a not-so-distant era when Theresa May made perfectly rational arguments against leaving Europe, she warned that being in the UK makes us ‘more secure from crime and terrorism’,” he is epxected to say.

“She herself has now exacerbated that risk by refusing to abide by the rulings of the ECJ. So where are the contingency plans when our police forces find themselves unable to check the databases of 28 EU countries at the touch of a button?”

The Conservative Party has previously dismissed similar claims as “nonsense”.