SNP’s depute leader among casualties

SNP depute leader Angus Robertson has lost his Moray seat to the Conservatives.

Mr Robertson, who was the party’s leader at Westminster, was beaten by former MSP Douglas Ross by 18,478 votes to 22,637.

The nationalist had held the seat since 2001 and was defending a majority of 9,065.

Angus Robertson became one of the SNP’s most high-profile figures after the 2015 election, thanks to a weekly platform at Prime Minister’s Questions.

As group leader at Westminster, and as a result of the SNP’s newly acquired third-party status, he was handed the task of challenging the UK Government on everything from welfare reforms to Brexit and foreign affairs. Mr Robertson – who also took over as SNP depute leader in 2016 – has often been lauded for his PMQs performances, earning a reputation as a formidable opponent and potential future leadership contender.

In Paisley and Renfrewshire South, the SNP’s Mhairi Black was re-elected with 16,964 votes – although the party’s support in the seat fell by 10 per cent.

Ms Black became the youngest MP when she won the seat in 2015 at the age of 20, ousting then Labour shadow foreign secretary Douglas Alexander.

Labour claimed another scalp of the election in Scotland, ousting the SNP in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Gerard Killen claimed the seat for Jeremy Corbyn’s party by winning 19,101 votes, defeating the SNP’s Margaret Ferrier.