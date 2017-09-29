Here's the latest house price changes - and it's not good news for Yorkshire

Have your say

Yorkshire has seen the slowest growth in house prices across the UK.

The average house price in the county now stands at £151,482 after values rose by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2017.

The East Midlands saw the fastest growth at 5.1%.

Here are average house prices and the annual house price changes across the UK in the third quarter of 2017, according to Nationwide Building Society:

:: East Midlands, £177,825, 5.1%

:: South West, £240,832, 4.8%

:: West Midlands, £183,018, 4.6%

:: Outer South East (includes East Kent, Oxfordshire, Milton Keynes and Aylesbury), £277,519, 3.9%

:: East Anglia, £222,080, 3.9%

:: North West, £156,193, 2.8%

:: Wales, £149,970, 2.6%

:: North East, £127,213, 2.5%

:: Northern Ireland, £133,659, 2.4%

:: Outer Metropolitan (includes Hertfordshire, Windsor and Maidenhead and West Kent) £365,584, 2.1%

:: Scotland, £146,022, 1.9%

:: London £471,761, minus, 0.6%

:: Yorkshire and the Humber, £151,482, 0.4%