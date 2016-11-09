Labour MPs call for ‘hard rethink’ of centre-left politics

Donald Trump’s election victory has prompted calls for a “hard rethink” of centre-left politics in the UK, as Labour MPs warn it is as vital as ever to reconnect with working class concerns.

The shock result met with a mixture of despair and stoicism from many of the region’s MPs, with some claiming repercussions “will be felt around the world”.

But it has also triggered a period of introspection among leading Labour figures. as they grapple with yet another surge in support for right-wing, “anti-establishment” politics.

Reacting to the news, the former party leader Ed Miliband said he was “devastated” by the result and its implications for the international community.

However, he warned against “writing off” those who voted for Mr Trump, stating “many were crying with frustration, like Brexit”.

“This is obviously colossal rejection of status quo... This was an economic revolt as well as one based on race and identity,” he said.

“For the centre-left it means –again – the need for hard rethinking about how we have bigger economic solutions that speak to the moment.

“But it is also about anti-politics and nationhood which were such a strong part of Trump’s appeal.

“There are many reasons to have profound anxiety about what comes next but wherever it is, we must rebuild with deep thinking.”

Mr Miliband’s views were echoed by several of his party colleagues, including shadow justice secretary and Leeds East MP Richard Burgon.

Mr Burgon described the result as “deeply worrying”, but suggested it demonstrated the need to set out a more radical economic vision.

“The choice of Democratic candidate was sadly very helpful to Trump’s ‘anti-establishment’ pose.,” he said.

“Any progressive who wants to win big elections must turn their mind to changing the fundamentals of an economic system which has created so much anger.

“There is no election-winning future for ‘the left’ if it is not about challenging the fundamentals of the economic status quo.”

The Don Valley MP Caroline Flint claimed Donald Trump’s victory today sent “a shock wave across the world”.

She pointed out that despite a long election campaign, the world is “not really sure who he really is”.

However, she said the Republican candidate had achieved something over the last few months that Hilary Clinton’s campaign had failed to do.

She said he had “listened to the worries of white working class America... and showed empathy”.

“Trump’s success came from being regarded as an outsider ... and selling an economic and immigration message aimed squarely at white working class voters,” she said.

“If Labour sidelines the concerns of low income and left behind communities, we risk leaving the door open to right wing populists.”

Some Yorkshire MPs welcomed the US result, including the Conservative MP for Shipley, Philip Davies.

Mr Davies has previously declared support for Mr Trump, and told BBC Radio 5 that Hillary Clinton “represents everything I hate about politics”.

The Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyn also welcomed the result, tweeting her congratulations to the new President-elect.

“The US has spoken; we must respect democracy and not insult those millions who voted for him,” she added.