Newly elected West Yorkshire MP takes up her seat in Parliament

The newly-elected MP for Batley and Spen was cheered by colleagues on all sides of the chamber as she was officially sworn in to Parliament yesterday.

Taking to the floor of the Commons for the first time since Thursday’s by-election, Tracy Brabin entered the room to cheers of support and calls of “hear hear”.

The ceremony marks the culmination of an emotional campaign for the former actress – one marred by personal tragedy and political polarisation. But flanked by fellow Labour MPs Holly Lynch and Luciana Berger, Mrs Brabin was all smiles as she approached the Dispatch Box to swear her oath to the Queen.

As the only major party candidate to contest the West Yorkshire seat, Mrs Brabin secured a landslide victory in last week’s election with 85% of the vote.

In her acceptance speech she promised to be a “champion” for the area and a “strong, Yorkshire voice” in Parliament.

Her arrival in Westminster was celebrated by Labour MPs, who gathered outside the Commons yesterday afternoon to watch party leader Jeremy Corbyn welcome their newest member.

Commenting on the event, Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who has been manging the constituency since Jo Cox’s death, said it was “a day to be hopeful” about the future.

“Of course it’s been quite a difficult journey getting here... There was a tinge of sadness today that there was a new honourable member for Batley and Spen,” she said. “[But] Tracy is such a decent woman, she’s from the area, and I know she’s going to do fantastic things for her constituents.”

Mrs Brabin was sworn in alongside the new Conservative MP for Witney, Robert Courts .