Planners issue refusal recommendation over 130 home development in Harrogate

Outline plans for 130 new homes in Harrogate look set to be rejected after council planners flagged concerns over the potential impact on a special landscape area.

The Gladman Developments Ltd proposal off Hookstone Road and near to St John Fisher Catholic High School is due to go before a session of Harrogate Borough Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday, October 17.

However planning officers have recommended in a report that plans not be approved over concerns including the potential effect on the Crimple Valley Special Landscape Area.

Planning documents say: "It is considered that the proposed development would cause significant harm to the character of the Crimple Valley Special Landscape Area, and to an area designated as a Green Wedge.

"The proposal would also cause harm to the setting of the conservation area, to the amenity value of the bridleway to the east of the site, and to the amenity value of the land to the west, which is designated as Additional Recreation Open Space.

"The conclusion of the assessment is that the harm caused by the proposed development significantly and demonstrably outweighs the benefits."

In the report the development was described as introducing large scale number of buildings into the open area, 'interrupting the views currently enjoy across the wider area.'

The green wedge, a designated set of land which breaks up the urban edge from open countryside, was also raised as potentially being at risk if the plans were approved.

Planning documents say: "It is considered that the proposed development would have a significant adverse impact on the character of the landscape and on the landscape setting of Harrogate, and on the character of the Green Wedge."

The application has attracted more than 125 objections, several from residents raising their concerns over the potential impact of additional traffic.

Jo-Ann Hughes wrote: "There are many residents and two large secondary schools using over twenty old style buses to get to and from school. The pollution at these peak times is simply awful and dangerous.

She added:"Traffic jams congest Oatland's Dive are making it impossible for local people to go about their business without considerable delays."

Gladman Developments Ltd have been approached for comment at the time of publishing this article.