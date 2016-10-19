Short term reprieve for Leeds care home

A CAMPAIGNER fighting Leeds City Council’s move to close The Green care home in Seacroft today said she welcomed a decision which she hopes could see it remain open for two years.

Members of the council’s executive board voted last month to approve the closure of Middlecross care home, in Armley, Siegen Manor, in Morley, and The Green in Seacroft, and their associated day centres.

They also approved proposals to close Radcliffe Lane Day Centre in Pudsey and “remodelling” of Wykebeck Valley day centre to become a complex needs facility for east Leeds through a £111,000 investment.

A cross party group of councillors submitted call in requests’ asking the council’s adult social services scrutiny board to examine the executive board’s decision.

At today’s (Weds Oct 19) executive board meeting, councillors agreed to accept the scrutiny board’s recommendations that The Green should not be closed until there can be a seamless transition to a proposed intermediate care or recovery bed centre for the NHS.

Council chiefs have said that any alternative accommodation for residents of all three care homes will be at least equal quality are as they currently receive.

Lindsey Cannon’s 83-year-old mother-in-law Margaret, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, is being cared for at The Green.

Mrs Cannon said: “We got the outcome we wanted. We wanted the executive board to take on and adopt the scrutiny board’s recommendations. Hopefully it will remain open for another two years.”

The Siegen Manor site in Morley earmarked for potential “Nursing home capacity” and extra care housing.

East Leeds MP Ricard Burgon, said: “The decision made by Leeds City Council’s executive board is a welcome development for campaigners with loved ones in The Green and it’s welcome news for Seacroft.

“I’m glad that the executive board has listened to campaigners, trade unions, the council’s scrutiny board and local vouncillor Catherine Dobson. I’m proud to have backed local campaigners from the start.

“Today’s decision is testimony to their conviction and hard work. They’ve campaigned and today the council’s executive board has done the right thing, despite the savage funding cuts from the Conservative Government.”

A spokesman for Leeds City Council said: “At today’s executive board, members considered the next phase of the Better Lives programme and considered the recommendations made by the scrutiny board last week.

“In line with the Scrutiny Board’s recommendations, members approved: The decommissioning of the services provided at Middlecross, Siegen Manor and The Green residential care homes; The decommissioning of the services provided at Middlecross, Siegen Manor and The Green, Springfield and Radcliffe Lane day centres; The remodelling of Wykebeck Valley day centre to become a complex needs centre for the east of the city.

“This will include reinvestment of £110,000 of the planned savings to ensure Wykebeck can offer an enhanced service; The seamless transition of The Green to become a new intermediate care facility following its closure.

“A further report will be brought back to executive board at the earliest opportunity. Scrutiny board will also kept informed to enable them to monitor progress against any further decisions taken.”