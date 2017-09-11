Stunning never-seen-before World War Two photographs

Have your say

These astonishing never-seen-before photos snapped a year after VE Day show the apocalyptic devastation across post-war Germany.

The chilling images illustrate how the landscape was scarred with bomb craters and ruined buildings after major cities endured six years of Allied bombings.

Never-seen-before images from World War Two have been released.

In one poignant photograph taken in May 1946, a British soldier is seen stood looking over Hamburg, contemplating the country's future.