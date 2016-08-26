Video: Hillary Clinton blasts Nigel Farage for campaigning at Trump rally

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

HILLARY Clinton has launched a vicious attack on Nigel Farage after the outgoing Ukip leader said he would not vote for the Democratic presidential-hopeful even if he was paid to do so.

Mr Farage spoke at a rally for Mrs Clinton’s Republican rival Donald Trump in Mississippi, drawing parallels between the EU referendum campaign and the businessman’s bid to take the White House.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

But his comment that “if I was an American citizen I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me” has prompted an angry response.

Mrs Clinton addressed a campaign rally on Thursday and said: “Just yesterday one of Britain’s most prominent right-wing leaders, a man named Nigel Farage, who stoked anti-immigrant sentiments to win the referendum to have Britain leave the European Union, campaigned with Donald Trump in Mississippi.

“Farage has called for a bar on the children of legal immigrants from public schools and health services, has said women are and I quote ‘worth less’ than men and supports scrapping laws that prevent employers from discriminating based on race.

“That’s who Donald Trump wants by his side when he is addressing an audience of American voters.”

But Mr Farage suggested Mrs Clinton’s comments showed she was “running scared”.

He told Breitbart London: “Her attacks on me are completely baseless. She sounds rather like Bob Geldof and can’t accept Brexit.

“Perhaps Mrs Clinton should spend more time speaking to normal, working people in her country than trying to attack me using dodgy half-quotes.”

