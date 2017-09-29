POLL: Following week of protests at fracking site, should fracking be allowed in Yorkshire?

Protests have taken place all week at a fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Police were forced to close the road leading to a fracking site in North Yorkshire after a protester climbed on top of a wagon.

It was part of ongoing protests at the entrance to Third Energy's site in Kirby Misperton, near Malton.

A total of 24 people have been arrested at the site so far this month.

Two were released with no further action, two accepted cautions, and the remaining 20 have been charged with offences including obstructing the highway, assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

There is no suggestion that the company has acted other than in accordance with the law and regulations. Fracking is allowed at the site and it has received the necessary permissions.

