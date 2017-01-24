POLL: Is the Supreme Court right to give Parliament a vote on Article 50?

Judges at the Supreme Court have ruled that Parliament must get a vote on triggering Article 50.

By a majority of eight to three, judges at the Supreme Court rejected the Government’s argument that Mrs May could use prerogative powers to trigger the talks under Article 50 of the EU treaties, but must first seek Parliament’s approval.

