Polls open in Jo Cox’s Batley constituency

VOTERS go to the polls in Batley and Spen today in the by-election triggered by the death of former Labour MP Jo Cox.

Labour has selected actress and screenwriter Tracy Brabin as its candidate.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and the UK Independence Party are not fielding candidates out of respect for Mrs Cox, who died in her constituency in June.

However, a number of fringe parties and independent candidates are taking part.

The candidates are: Corbyn Anti, By Election Protest; Tracy Brabin, Labour; Jack Buckby, No to terrorism, yes to Britain; Richard Edmonds, National Front; David Furness, British National Party; Therese Hirst. English Democrats; Waqas Ali Khan, Independent; Garry Kitchin, Independent; Ankit Love, One Love Party; Henry Mayhew, Independent.

Mrs Cox won the seat at the 2015 General Election with a majority of 6,057.

Today also sees the by-election to replace former prime minister David Cameron as the MP for the Oxfordshire constituency of Witney.

Mr Cameron announced his decision to stand down as an MP last month. He has represented Witney since 2001.