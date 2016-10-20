Polls open in Jo Cox’s Batley constituency, as MPs’ choir sings in her honour

VOTERS go to the polls in Batley and Spen today in the by-election triggered by the death of former Labour MP Jo Cox.

Labour has selected actress and screenwriter Tracy Brabin as its candidate.

Jo Cox was shot and killed in her constituency

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and the UK Independence Party are not fielding candidates out of respect for Mrs Cox, who died in her constituency in June.

However, a number of fringe parties and independent candidates are taking part.

The candidates are: Corbyn Anti, By Election Protest; Tracy Brabin, Labour; Jack Buckby, No to terrorism, yes to Britain; Richard Edmonds, National Front; David Furness, British National Party; Therese Hirst. English Democrats; Waqas Ali Khan, Independent; Garry Kitchin, Independent; Ankit Love, One Love Party; Henry Mayhew, Independent.

Mrs Cox won the seat at the 2015 General Election with a majority of 6,057.

Today also sees the by-election to replace former prime minister David Cameron as the MP for the Oxfordshire constituency of Witney.

Mr Cameron announced his decision to stand down as an MP last month. He has represented Witney since 2001.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Choir has commissioned a new choral composition in tribute to Mrs Cox.

The choir will perform the new composition in her memory at a forthcoming concert, Commons Leader David Lidington said.

Speaking during the business statement in the Commons, Mr Lidington said tributes to Mrs Cox were something that would unite the House.

He added: “I know, Mr Speaker, the matter of the commemorative shield is something that you have very high on your agenda.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the fact that the Parliament Choir, which exists as an all-party parliamentary group, has with the agreement of Jo’s family commissioned a new choral composition that will be performed in her memory at a forthcoming concert.”

The choir is made up of MPs, peers and members of staff from both Houses.

Earlier in the debate, an emotional Ms Vaz had called Mrs Cox “our colleague and friend and supporter of the vulnerable”.

She added: “Jo gave her great service to her country through her public service, and so rightly deserves a plaque in this chamber.

“Jean, Gordon and Kim Leadbeater and Brendan Cox should not have had to bury their daughter, sister and wife.

“And her adored children should not have had to grow up without their mother.

“Our love to them all, may she rest in peace.”