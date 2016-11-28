Pontefract college student boxer’s Olympic dream

A TEENAGE boxer who studies in Pontefract has ambitions of competing in the Olympic Games after winning a major title.

Pontefract New College sixth form student Amy Bullock, 17, won the English Youth title during an event at Selby Boxing Academy.

She won fight on a unanimous decision to seal the English title.

The Health and Social Care student had her first in May this year and represented Yorkshire at a competition in Dublin last month

Amy will take part in the ABA Youth Championships in February, fighting girls from across the country for the chance to become national champion and secure a place in the England squad.

Amy said: “I have high ambitions to compete not only in the European Championships but to also compete in the Olympic Games in 2020.”

She added “The teachers at New College have always taken an interest in the progress of my boxing and have motivated and supported me through past events. Without this push to be the best I can be, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”