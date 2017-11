Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace following the theft of a poppy appeal box in York.

The box was taken from the foyer of the Premier Inn on Blossom Street in the city centre last Thursday morning, November 2.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Emily Clark.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.