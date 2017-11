Have your say

A Poppy Appeal collection tin has been stolen from a fast food restaurant near Leeds.

The box, containing donations for the Royal British Legion's annual Remembrance appeal, was taken from McDonald's in Guiseley on November 8.

CCTV images from the restaurant were passed to police, and the Leeds Outer North West beat team confirmed that a 24-year-old woman from Yeadon has now been summoned to court charged with theft.

The money has not been recovered.