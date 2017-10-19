Poppy Appeal to accept old £1 coins this autumn

The deadline for spending your old £1 coins has now passed.

But if you've still got some hanging around, why not give them to a good cause?

The Royal British Legion has confirmed they will accept the coins, which are no longer legal tender, during this year's Poppy Appeal, which begins on October 26.

You can donate your coins directly to a poppy seller or deposit them in the charity's collection tins.

They'll then be able to exchange the coins at the bank and put the donated cash towards their work with former service personnel and their families.