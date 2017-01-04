Popular chip shop is frying high after award win

One of the most popular fish and chip shops in the Leeds region has been given a national award.

The Wetherby Whaler is 'frying high' after being handed the National Federation of Fish Friers' Quality Award following a full inspection of its premises.

The chippy scored highly on presentation, hygiene, cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills, as well as the quality of its food.

Director Phillip Murphy said:

“We’re very proud of our restaurants and takeaways for securing this accreditation. We take great pride in ensuring that we deliver a quality service in every area of the business, and it’s fantastic to have this approach recognised by the NFFF.

“To be recognised as one of the best by the National Federation of Fish Fryers is an honour and a compliment to our hard-working staff, both front of house and in the kitchens. I would like to extend my thanks to them for their continued efforts to ensure we offer a high-quality service.”