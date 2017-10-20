Popular Leeds bar Banyan to open in Ilkley

Have your say

Arc Inspirations have announced that they are to expand their Banyan brand to Ilkley.

The company owns a number of bars and restaurants across Yorkshire, including Banyan sites in Leeds, York and Harrogate.

They have taken over a 5,000-sq.ft unit at Station Plaza on Brook Street to bring the Banyan concept to the spa town.

The bar and kitchen will have two floors, with one available for private hire, and will open all day to serve food and drink.

It will also run cocktail masterclasses and cater for business meetings.

It is expected to open in November.