Popular South Yorkshire policeman known for handlebar moustache and immortalised in song dies at 86

A popular South Yorkshire policeman known for his distinctive handlebar moustache and who was once immortalised in song has died at the age of 86.

Bill Harber was a familiar face in the streets of Barnsley town centre in the 1950s and 1960s, directing traffic and becoming a popular character due to his facial fuzz and friendly manner.

And the policeman even featured in the lyrics of a song by local entertainer and social historian Dave Cherry about the town's notorious Stairfoot Roundabout.

He said: "Bill was an iconic policeman who was on point duty in Barnsley town centre in the fifties and sixties.

"He had a unique handlebar moustache and was loved by everyone."

Bill, who was awarded the MBE following his retirement from the force in 1994, features in Dave's song Stairfoot Rarndabart, a charity tune which raised £25,000 for the Barnsley Hospice.

His daughter Jane Mabbeley described him as "an absolute gentleman."