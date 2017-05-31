Popular wedding venue on the market for £1.6m as owners sell

A former Georgian manor house, which is now a grade two-listed hotel, has come to the market with an asking price of £1.6m.

Rowley Manor Hotel, near Beverley, was the rectory to St Peter’s Church, Rowley and sits on a 3.5 acre site adjacent to the historic church in Little Weighton, Cottingham.

The building remained the rectory until 1928 when local shipping magnate Mr Thomas Filmer-Wilson, whose family owned the Hull-based shipping fleet of the Ellerman-Wilson line, bought the estate. It was converted into a hotel in 1970 after the death of Mr Filmer-Wilson.

There are 16 en-suite bedrooms, a bar area and a restaurant plus function rooms.

The hotel is being sold by Christie & Co on behalf of owners Amanda and Brian Hewitt Jones, who have owned and operated the business for 14 years. Mrs Hewitt Jones said the sale would enable the couple to spend more time with their family.