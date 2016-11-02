Portillo set to host YP Excellence in Business Awards

Michael Portillo is to be the guest presenter at this week’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

The former Secretary of Defence, Employment and Treasury turned broadcaster will host the marquee business awards at The Royal Armouries in Leeds on November 4.

He replaces Fiona Bruce who has had to withdraw from the event.

Mr Portillo enjoyed a 21 year career in politics, serving under the Governments of both Margaret Thatcher and John Major. His self-professed political high point cam when he oversaw the saving of Yorkshire’s iconic Settle to Carlisle Railway route. His shock election defeat in 1997 came to symbolise Labour’s landslide victory but he was back in parliament in little over two years and served as William Hague’s shadow chancellor for 18 months before leaving parliament for good in 2005.

He has also enjoyed a highly successful media career, serving as a presenter, broadcaster and pundit across a variety of media. His recent series Great American Railroad Journeys has been very well-received and he continues to appear on the BBC political discussion programme This Week.

Yorkshire Post business editor Mark Casci said: “We are delighted to have such a prestigious and entertaining presenter for our awards.”

The Excellence in Business Awards are sponsored by DLA Piper, PwC and Yorkshire Bank, alongside Bradford University School of Management, Sewell Group and Plusnet.