Post-Grenfell fire review recommends £500,000 of safety measures in West Yorkshire borough

A REVIEW of council buildings across Calderdale in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire has recommended the authority spends £500,000 improving fire safety.

Calderdale Council called for a review of buildings after the London tower block fire in June, which killed at least 80 people. Since the fire, the council has visited key buildings across the borough including high-rises, nursing and care home, and schools; removed cladding from tower blocks in Mixenden and assessed evacuation procedures.

The findings of the review, set to be discusses by the council’s cabinet on Monday, include a number of recommendations for the council, partner organisations such as West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Together Housing, which manages social housing in Calderdale.

They include fitting sprinkler systems, rigorous checks on multi-storey buildings, lobbying the government for funding fire safety measures and ensuring vulnerable residents in high-rise accommodation have a personal emergency evacuation plan.

Calderdale Council’s leader, Coun Tim Swift said: “Calderdale Council was one of the first local authorities in the country to launch a fire safety review to understand the implications of this tragic event at a local level.

“This thorough review has produced a strong set of recommendations which we can support, some of them directed at the Council and others at our partners.

“Together they are an important way for the Council and other organisations to ensure that local people are protected.”